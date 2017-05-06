Cash transactions stopped in 40 bank branches in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir bank has stopped cash transactions in at least 40 branches in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts following the bank robberies by gunmen in the last few days.
“A customer can deposit cash in the form of cheques and he can even transfer his money,” a J&K bank official said.
The cash transactions have been stopped at the branches belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Bank and Ellaquai Dehati Bank, which were targeted by militants recently.
A senior official of Jammu and Kashmir Bank said all other banking operations including ATM services would continue in these areas.
Various measures like providing additional armed security guards at these branches and having bullet-proof cash-vans have been discussed, the official said.
The advisory by the security agencies comes in the wake of a spurt in attacks on banks in south Kashmir.