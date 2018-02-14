Cash Rs 3.2 lakh seized from two cars in Bargarh

Bargarh: Police seized cash worth Rs 3.2 lakh from two cars at Talpali Square in Bargarh district on Wednesday during a vehicle checking drive.

Seizure of the huge amount of cash has sparked political criticism as the cash was seized while the model code of conduct is in effect in the district for the Bijepur by-poll to be held on February 24.

.According to reports, Gaisilat police detained the vehicles and conducted a search operation during a vehicle checking drive. The police found the cash in the vehicles along with various other documents.

Police have started investigations to find out the source of the seized cash.