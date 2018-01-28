Cash looted from Nayagarh Ladu Baba temple’s Hundi

Nayagarh: Some unidentified miscreants allegedly broke the Hundi (donation box) at the Ladu Baba temple in Nayagarh district on Friday night and looted lakhs of rupees from it.

The incident came to light after priests of the temple found the locks of the Hundi broken on Saturday morning. The looted amount was estimated to be lakhs of rupees as the box had not been opened for the last one year.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and started a probe on the basis of CCTV footages at the temple. Two persons were captured in the CCTV during the loot.