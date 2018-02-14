Case registered against Priya Varrier’s song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ for hurting religious sentiments

Hyderabad: A group of Muslim men has filed a complaint at the Falaknuma Police Station in Hyderabad against the song Manikya Malarayi Poovi from the Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love.

The film’s director, Omar Lulu, however, denied that the song is objectionable.

The song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, featuring overnight internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, has gone viral since it was launched a few days ago.

The Falaknuma police in the old city filed a case against the makers under section 295 A of Indian Penal Code (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) based on a complaint from Mohammed Abdul Muqeeth Khan and some other Muslim youths, Hyderabad deputy commissioner of police (south zone) V Satyanarayana said.

“The police are meticulously investigating the case and appropriate action would be taken against the concerned as per the facts and law,” the DCP said.

Earlier in the day, the Muslim youths lodged a complaint with the police demanding a ban on the song from the Malayalam film for the objectionable references in the lyrics to Prophet Mohammad and his wife Khadijah Bivi.