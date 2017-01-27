Twin City

Case registered against four SCB students for harassing junior

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
SCB Medical

Cuttack: Cases have been registered against four SCB Medical College students for allegedly harassing a female junior during a college function on Wednesday. The fourth year student had brought the allegations against her seniors on Thursday.

Cuttack DCP Sanjeev Arora said that the Mangalabag police has registered cases against the four house surgeons who the fourth year female student brought harassment allegations against. “We have asked the college authorities to support us and provide any inputs they have in the case. We have also recorded the statement of the victim,” he said.

The medical student had reported against lewd remarks and gestures by her seniors.

