Case registered against BJD leader for misbehaving

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have registered three cases against BJD’s zila parishad member Kunal Rout and his supporters for allegedly misbehaving with police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Satyabrata Bhoi, on May 16.

Rout, who was recently elected as a zila parishad member from zone No. 30, allegedly misbehaved with the police in an inebriated condition near Housing Board Square in Kharavela Nagar police station limits.

Kharavela Nagar police have registered one case against Rout and his supporters, while Nandankanan police have registered two cases against him for staging a road blockade a day after the incident occurred and assaulting a scribe during the protest.

Rout and his supporters had a scuffle with another group of people inside a bar near Housing Board Square on Tuesday. There, they got involved in a scuffle among themselves. Coming out of the bar, they started fighting openly on the road and brought traffic to a halt.