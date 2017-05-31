Case registered against 8 SCB medicos for attempt to murder

Cuttack: The Commissionerate of Police played the tricks and has registered two cases pertaining to the brutal assault on three attendants of a patient, including a woman by at least eight junior doctors of the SCB Medical College and Hospital here.

While the attendants have named all the eight accused doctors in their FIR, the doctors in their FIR have not named anybody in particular but have stated that they were also assaulted by at least three attendants of patient Kuber Ray of Puri district, who was undergoing treatment in orthopedic department.

Notably, a group of rude and rowdy doctors allegedly abused in filthy language and mercilessly beat at least three attendants of Kuber, including his wife Kumudini, after confining them to a room.

The patient later left the hospital untreated fearing risk to his life.

Police have booked the eight accused doctors under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 294 (obscene act), 323 (causing hurt), 379 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of IPC.

The attendants are also booked under Section 3 of Orissa Medical Service Person and Medical Service Institution (Protection) Act.