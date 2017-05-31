Twin City

Case registered against 8 SCB medicos for attempt to murder

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
registered

Cuttack: The Commissionerate of Police played the tricks and has registered two cases pertaining to the brutal assault on three attendants of a patient, including a woman by at least eight junior doctors of the SCB Medical College and Hospital here.

While the attendants have named all the eight accused doctors in their FIR, the doctors in their FIR have not named anybody in particular but have stated that they were also assaulted by at least three attendants of patient Kuber Ray of Puri district, who was undergoing treatment in orthopedic department.

Notably, a group of rude and rowdy doctors allegedly abused in filthy language and mercilessly beat at least three attendants of Kuber, including his wife Kumudini, after confining them to a room.

The patient later left the hospital untreated fearing risk to his life.

Police have booked the eight accused doctors under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 294 (obscene act), 323 (causing hurt), 379 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of IPC.

The attendants are also booked under Section 3 of Orissa Medical Service Person and Medical Service Institution (Protection) Act.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
6.5K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
private bus private bus
4.2K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
ITER ITER
4.0K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
intensify intensify
2.5K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
SOA SOA
2.1K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
To Top