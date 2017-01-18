Twin City

Case registered against 4 gas agencies

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: The vigilance sleuths on Tuesday has registered cases against four gas agencies, including Government Co-operative body ‘Alaka’ in the capital city.

Two cases were registered by Cuttack Vigilance and the remaining with Bhubaneswar Division of the Vigilance Wing.

Bhubaneswar Division Anti-Corruption wing has registered cases against Bhubaneswar Wholesale Cooperative Society ‘Alaka’ Secretary Krushna Chandra Das, President Dasarathi Behera and Store Keeper-cum-Junior Salesman Kishore Kumar Barik. Similarly, a case was registered against Umesh Chandra Gupta and T Arun Kumar Patra, owners of Modern Living HP Gas Agencies at Balugaon.

Later, Cuttack Division Anti-Corruption wing has registered cases against Md Sahabuddin and Nagama Sirin, proprietors of Neulpur Indane Gramin Vitrak in Jajpur. Ajit Kumar Mishra, owner of Maa Durga Indane Gas at Boinda in Angul and its manager Babulal Sahoo were also booked.

Earlier on Sunday, the Vigilance had filed cases against Pradhan Gas Services owned by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s brother Soumendra Pradhan.

Comments

