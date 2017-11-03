PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Entertainment

Case filed against Kamal Haasan for Hindu terror remark

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kamal Haasan

New Delhi: A case has been filed against Kamal Haasan under sections IPC sections 500, 511, 298, 295(a) & 505(c) for his remarks on ‘Hindu terror’.

On Thursday, Haasan had said that right-wing groups that held dialogues in the past were now resorting to violence.

The veteran Tamil actor earlier this week wrote in a column that right-wing groups in the country are increasingly resorting to violence. Hitting out at those claiming that Hindus cannot be found guilty in terror-related cases, he said, “right wing cannot challenge talk of Hindu terrorists because terror has spread into their camp as well.”

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Gram Rozgar Sevaks Gram Rozgar Sevaks
750
Headlines

Odisha Govt hikes salary of Gram Rozgar Sevaks by Rs 2000
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
746
Headlines

Health condition of Jaga, Kalia stable now: Health Minister Pratap Jena
IPS reshuffle IPS reshuffle
649
Headlines

Major Reshuffle in Odisha IPS Cadre: Debasis Panigrahi new Odisha Vigilance Director

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top