Case filed against Kamal Haasan for Hindu terror remark

New Delhi: A case has been filed against Kamal Haasan under sections IPC sections 500, 511, 298, 295(a) & 505(c) for his remarks on ‘Hindu terror’.
On Thursday, Haasan had said that right-wing groups that held dialogues in the past were now resorting to violence.
The veteran Tamil actor earlier this week wrote in a column that right-wing groups in the country are increasingly resorting to violence. Hitting out at those claiming that Hindus cannot be found guilty in terror-related cases, he said, “right wing cannot challenge talk of Hindu terrorists because terror has spread into their camp as well.”