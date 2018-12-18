Cartoons have healing power, says PM Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that cartoons do not hurt, but they have healing powers.

Modi was speaking after launching a coffee table book, titled “Timeless Laxman” on the life and times of renowned cartoonist late R K Laxman by a university in Maharashtra.

The cartoonist was known for his iconic caricature of ‘The Common Man’.

The Prime Minister said Laxman’s cartoons were the “easiest way of teaching social science”.

He congratulated the late cartoonist’s family for digitalising the ‘Common Man’ cartoons.