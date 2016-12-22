Care for orphans, HIV infected children now under Mamata

Bhubaneswar: Children without parents or those affected by HIV will now be taken care of with the Biju Sishu Suraksha Yojana under the Mamata scheme. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced the new steps during the celebration of five years of the Mamata scheme at Jayadev Bhawan on Thursday.

The Mamata scheme was launched in 2011 to provide care for during and post pregnancy. It has already taken 25 lakh women under its fold, said government sources. These women have received Rs 1,100 crores worth benefits till now through direct benefits transfer (DBT).

A scheme for nutrition requirements of children and mothers was also launched today called ONAP which will run from 2017 to 2020. Also, a new Mamata software has been created wherein the beneficiaries will get the direct benefit transfer in three installments of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000.