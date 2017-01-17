‘We Care’ Film Festival for PwDs inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: The fifth edition of the two day ‘We Care’ film festival organised jointly by ‘Aaina’ and ‘Brotherhood’ for persons with disabilities(PwDs) has commenced here in the capital city on Monday with screening of seven documentaries and short films.

Documentaries from across India and abroad are scheduled to be screened here. Among many movies, Kheyali Das from West Bengal movie, ‘Handicapped Seat’ was screened at the venue. The plot is about a girl, who is the child of a deaf adult. The girl, whose father has hearing impairment deals with challenges life throws at her. On its second day, ‘Feet in the Sand’ and ‘Hands for father’ from Iran are among those movies which are scheduled to be screened during the event.