Twin City

‘We Care’ Film Festival for PwDs inaugurated

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
'We Care' Film Festival

Bhubaneswar: The fifth edition of the two day ‘We Care’ film festival organised jointly by ‘Aaina’ and ‘Brotherhood’ for persons with disabilities(PwDs) has commenced here in the capital city on Monday with screening of seven documentaries and short films.

Documentaries from across India and abroad are scheduled to be screened here. Among many movies, Kheyali Das from West Bengal movie, ‘Handicapped Seat’ was screened at the venue. The  plot is about a girl, who is the child of a deaf adult. The girl, whose father has hearing impairment deals with challenges life throws at her. On its second day, ‘Feet in the Sand’ and ‘Hands for father’ from Iran are among those movies which are scheduled to be screened during the event.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.8K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
naveen's team naveen's team
5.9K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
Reliance Reliance
2.5K
Business

Reliance Jio plans Rs 1500 smartphones
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.3K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
bike bike
1.8K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top