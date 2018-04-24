Carcass of elephant calf found floating in pond

Cuttack: Elephant deaths in Odisha continue as carcass of a female elephant calf was found floating in a pond in Chhanchunia village under Badamba forest range in the district today.

According to reports, locals spotted the body of the wild animal and immediately informed the forest officials. Getting information, forest personnel rushed to the spot and fished out dead calf from the pond.

“Locals informed us about the incident and it appears that the calf accidentally slipped into the water body. However an investigation into the case is on for more details. Body of the calf has been sent for post-mortem following which it will be buried,” informed a forest official.

After the post-mortem reports came, it has been revealed that the calf was around 6-months-old and its death caused due to drowning.