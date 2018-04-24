Headlines

Carcass of elephant calf found floating in pond

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Cuttack: Elephant deaths in Odisha continue as carcass of a female elephant calf was found floating in a pond in Chhanchunia village under Badamba forest range in the district today.

According to reports, locals spotted the body of the wild animal and immediately informed the forest officials. Getting information, forest personnel rushed to the spot and fished out dead calf from the pond.

“Locals informed us about the incident and it appears that the calf accidentally slipped into the water body. However an investigation into the case is on for more details. Body of the calf has been sent for post-mortem following which it will be buried,” informed a forest official.

After the post-mortem reports came, it has been revealed that the calf was around 6-months-old and its death caused due to drowning.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
9.4K
Headlines

Sex video of dancer goes viral in Odisha
accident accident
815
Headlines

5 killed in truck-car head-on collision in Odisha
Odisha Odisha
735
Headlines

IAS reshuffle: Arindam Dakua new Bolangir Collector, Vineet Bhardwaj Collector of Mayurbhanj
To Top