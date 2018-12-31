Car rams into roadside tree in Rayagada; 4 killed, 1 hurt

Rayagada: Four persons were killed while another sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree near Kalyansinghpur in Rayagada district last night.

While two of the deceased were identified as Rabi Muduli and Papu Majhi of Dengaguda village, the identity of the other two is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the victims were returning to Dengaguda from Rayagada after watching ‘Chaiti Mahotsav’. The driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and rammed into a roadside tree.

While three persons died on the spot, two others were shifted to Rayagada District Headquarters hospital.

However, one person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.The health condition of another person is stated to be critical.