Car overturns in Keonjhar; one killed, 3 hurt

Keonjhar: A person was killed while three others sustained critical injuries after their car overturned in Keonjhar’s Kuajharana Ghati under Harichandanpur police limits on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Sourabh Kishore Das, hailed from Bhadrak.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Das and three others were on their way to a picnic spot from Bhubaneswar last night.

Meanwhile, a pick-up van hit them from behind near Kuajharana Ghati. The driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and the car flipped over.

While Sourabh died on the spot, Bibek Ekka, Rakesh Panigrahi and Dinesh Sahoo sustained critical injuries.

Later, the injured were rescued and admitted to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital.