Car looted in pretext of test drive

Bhubaneswar: In a dramatic way, miscreants in Infocity area of the city have stolen an expensive car on Tuesday while having a test drive of it.

Sources said, the incident occurred on Monday when a person named Paramananda Kuanr residing at Nandan Viar of Infocity area had given an advertisement in the ‘OLX’ website towards the sale of his car (bearing number OD-02-X-6879). As such a person had called him on his number to make query of the car. After having a telephonic conversation, the miscreants had come to Paramananda to have a test drive of the car.

The two persons went for test drive and never returned back. Following which, a case was registered Infocity police station.