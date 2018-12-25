Car-dumper collision injures four including toddler in Balasore

Balasore: Four persons including a toddler were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a speeding dumper on the NH-17 near Begunia village in the district on Tuesday.

The injured persons have been identified as Basanti Ray (45), Bharti Ray (35), Manas Ray (21), and Lili Ray (2). As per sources, the injured persons are of the same family and hail from Taharpur village of Bahanaga block.

The collision left both the vehicles badly mangled and injuring the four in the car. The locals rescued the injured persons and rushed them to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. Cops also seized both the mangled vehicles.