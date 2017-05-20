Car caught fire on city road

Bhubaneswar: As observed a car caught fire in front of the Reserve Bank of India in the city when the driver was moving towards a tree shade to park it. Soon after noticing, the driver ran way from the car after turning thr ignition off.

Sources said, the car bearing number OD-02-6769 was in flames soon damaging some portion of the car . The locals on being informed rushed to the spot and later fire brigade personnel reached the spot.

Though the exact reason of the fire is not yet known, lack of maintenance, not adhering to vehicle maintenance fitness as per the minimum standards coupled with high temperature in the city could have triggered the fire.