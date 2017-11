Paradip: Capesize vessel ‘URJA’ carrying 1 lakh metric ton coal anchored at Paradip port in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on Sunday.

The Capesize vessel has 292m length overall and beam of 45m. It is the biggest cargo ship to enter the port for the first time. The vessel, which came from Gangavaram Port in Andhra Pradesh, has anchored at CQ1 and CQ2 berth of the port.

Vessel ‘URJA’ (IMO: 9558218, MMSI: 371374000) is a bulk carrier built in 2013 and currently sailing under the flag of Panama.