Cancer is divine justice for sins says Assam minister

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Assam

Guwahati: Assam’s health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP has defended his comment, “cancer is divine justice for one’s sins”, saying he was only citing “Hindu philosophy”.

“Hemanta Biswa Sarma says that cancer is divine justice for sins committed. That such a person is minister is divine injustice,” tweet senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal this morning.

Last night P Chidambaram, another senior Congressman and former union minister had tweeted, “Cancer is divine justice for sins’ says Assam Minister Sharma. That is what switching parties does to a person.”

After vigorously defending his comment over several tweets, Sarma ended his tweet-storm denying he ever connected cancer with sin. Then he said, “science can not (sic) promote human value.religion might “.

The 48-year-old Assam minister countered critics, often one on one on Twitter, defending the comments he had made while addressing school teachers at a government function in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

