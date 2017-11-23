Guwahati: Assam’s health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP has defended his comment, “cancer is divine justice for one’s sins”, saying he was only citing “Hindu philosophy”.

“Hemanta Biswa Sarma says that cancer is divine justice for sins committed. That such a person is minister is divine injustice,” tweet senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal this morning.

Last night P Chidambaram, another senior Congressman and former union minister had tweeted, “Cancer is divine justice for sins’ says Assam Minister Sharma. That is what switching parties does to a person.”

'Cancer is divine justice for sins' says Assam Minister Sharma. That is what switching parties does to a person. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 22, 2017

After vigorously defending his comment over several tweets, Sarma ended his tweet-storm denying he ever connected cancer with sin. Then he said, “science can not (sic) promote human value.religion might “.

Go through my speech. I never said that sin cause cancer.it was a speech to motivate teacher.serve poor or otherwise you may face karmic deficiency and suffer in next https://t.co/H4KfY7M9HQ can not promote human value.religion might.good night https://t.co/YTxbCZZnD9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 22, 2017

Not arguing with anyone. Only availing a huge opportunity to speek little bit about Hindu philosophy. We accept that even Lord Krishna died because of karmic deficiency. That’s is our philosophy https://t.co/7Cpec6Kioq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 23, 2017

The 48-year-old Assam minister countered critics, often one on one on Twitter, defending the comments he had made while addressing school teachers at a government function in Guwahati on Tuesday.