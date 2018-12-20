Call For Ethics In Journalism Education

Bhubaneswar: “Hundreds of institutions in India offer journalism education. Despite its popularity and demand it faces huge challenges and obstacles,” said Prof. Biswajit Das.

Das, Director of Centre for Culture Media and Governance, JMI University, New Delhi was speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration organized by Institute of Media Studies at Utkal University.

Elaborately describing the historical perspective of media workers, Prof. Das emphasized the building of new and innovative thoughts and ideas which will boost the professional school of journalism.

He added that by introducing and teaching proper ethics into the core curriculum, an unbiased news circulation can be obtained.

As Chief Guest Vice Chancellor of Utkal University Prof. Soumendra Mohan Patnaik advised the media students not to worry or fear about the obstacles in this profession. According to him not money but greater fulfillment of life is more necessary. A journalist is somebody who is with everybody. So they have to choose a different unique way to influence society.

Guest of Honour and State Information Commissioner Sashiprava Bindhani deliberated on the responsibilities of a journalist. She said transparency must be maintained for the welfare of the public.