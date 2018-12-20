Calcutta HC allows BJP Rath Yatra

Kolkata: In a big setback to the West Bengal government, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday has allowed the proposed Rath Yatra of the BJP.

Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty has directed the administration to ensure that there is no breach of law and order during Rath Yatra.

The court delivered the verdict on the petition moved by the BJP challenging the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government’s denial of permission to its “save democracy rally”.

The West Bengal government had earlier rejected the party’s plea to hold the ‘Rath Yatra’ saying there was “grave apprehension of major breach of peace and communal violence during and in the aftermath” of the rallies.

The West Bengal government had conveyed the same reason to the Calcutta HC yesterday.

Reports said while passing the judgment, the HC mentioned that the threat to peace should be real and not imaginary.