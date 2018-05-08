Cabinet Secy Pradeep Sinha gets another one year extension

New Delhi: The Government of India today extended the tenure of Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha by one more year.

The appointment committee of the Union Cabinet decided to extend Sinha’s tenure by one-year beyond 12 June, 2018, said an official statement.

Modi’s administration chose Sinha in 2015 for the post of cabinet secretary initially for two years, and his tenure was extended for an year once. Today’s decision of the cabinet committee is the second extension of Sinha’s service in the top post of the Indian Civil Service.

The 1977 batch Uttar Pradesh cadre officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) had previously served as power secretary and had presided over reforms in the sector. Sinha is seen as instrumental in the smooth functioning of the administrative machinery under Modi’s watch.

Sinha graduated in economics from St Stephen’s College and holds a master’s degree in economics from the Delhi School of Economics.