After Cabinet rejig, Naveen switches portfolios; Rout gets Agri, Maharathy gets PR

Bhubaneswar: After the major reshuffle in his Ministry, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik allocated portfolios while continuing to keep as many as four departments with himself.

Patnaik retained the portfolios of Home, General Administration and Public Grievance, Water Resources and Works.

Cabinet Ministers Damodar Rout, Pradeep Maharathy, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Usha Devi, Badri Narayan Patra and Bijayshree Routray were given new portfolios. The portfolios of Ministers of State Snehangini Chhuria and Ashok Chandra Panda remained unchanged.

Patnaik, who retained some of his ministers, did a bit of juggling in their portfolios. Prafulla Mallick, who held steel & mines, was given the additional charge of energy. Excise and cooperation minister Damodar Rout got agriculture, a portfolio he has held in the past. Ramesh Majhi was shifted to tribal affairs development from commerce and transport. Usha Devi will now handle planning and coordination, while Badri Narayan Patra has been entrusted with school and mass education.

Bikram Keshari Arukh was given Rural Development Department. Apart from this, Arukh would continue to hold the Parliament Affairs Department.

Pradeep Maharathy, who was Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minster, was given the Panchayati Raj Department and Bijayshree Routray, who was Revenue Department till today, was given Forests and Environment Department.