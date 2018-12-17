Cabinet nod for extending Ujjwala LPG scheme to all poor households

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cleared the proposal for providing free cooking gas (LPG) connections to all poor households.

The cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas to release deposit free LPG connections to poor families who were not earlier covered under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

Considering several representations received from various quarters, now, poor families who could not get LPG connection under PMUY are now eligible to get a connection subject to fulfilling the eligibility norms and furnishing required documents.

It may be recalled that PMUY was launched on 1st May, 2016 through which deposit free LPG connections are released with the cash assistance of Rs 16007- per connection by Government of India and also, interest-free loan to purchase stove and refill by Oil Marketing Companies.

Provision of LPG, among other things, so far, more than 5.86 crore LPG connections have been released under PMUY against the target of 8 crore. 48% of the beneficiaries are SC/STs.

World Health Organisation hailed PMUY as decisive intervention by the Government to facilitate switch to clean household energy use, thereby addressing the problems associated with Indoor Household Pollution.