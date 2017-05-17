Headlines

Cabinet clears proposal to build ten atomic reactors

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Cabinet

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to build ten indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors.

Each reactor will have the capacity to produce 700 MW of electricity.

“A total of 7000 MW capacity will be added. It will help produce clean energy,” Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal said.

At present India generates 6,780 MW from nuclear power.

Goyal also said that nuclear reactors, which will produce 6,700 MW, are under implementation and these are expected to be completed by 2021-22.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
7.0K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
4.8K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
SBI SBI
2.8K
Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals
Amrit Chatterjee Amrit Chatterjee
2.3K
Bollywood

Odisha boy leaves corporate job, becomes Bollywood actor
creature creature
2.0K
International

Scientists identify 15m creature washed up on an Indonesian beach
To Top