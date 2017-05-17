Cabinet clears proposal to build ten atomic reactors

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to build ten indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors.

Each reactor will have the capacity to produce 700 MW of electricity.

“A total of 7000 MW capacity will be added. It will help produce clean energy,” Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal said.

At present India generates 6,780 MW from nuclear power.

Goyal also said that nuclear reactors, which will produce 6,700 MW, are under implementation and these are expected to be completed by 2021-22.