Cabinet approves setting up of National Nutrition Mission

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has approved setting up of National Nutrition Mission (NNM) with a three year budget of Rs 9046.17 crore commencing from 2017-18.

The programme through the targets will strive to reduce the level of stunting, under-nutrition, anemia and low birth weight babies. It will create synergy, ensure better monitoring, issue alerts for timely action, and encourage States/UTs to perform, guide and supervise the line Ministries and States/UTs to achieve the targeted goals.

More than 10 crore people will be benefitted by this programme. All the States and districts will be covered in a phased manner i.e. 315 districts in 2017-18, 235 districts in 2018-19 and remaining districts in 2019-20.

An amount of Rs 9046.17 crore will be expended for three years commencing from 2017-18. This will be funded by Government Budgetary Support (50%) and 50% by IBRD or other MDB. Government budgetary support would be 60:40 between Centre and States/UTs, 90:10 for NER and the Himalayan States and 100% for UTs without the legislature. Total Government of India share over a period of three years would be Rs 2849.54 crore.

There are a number of schemes directly/indirectly affecting the nutritional status of children (0-6 years age) and pregnant women and lactating mothers. In spite of these, level of malnutrition and related problems in the country is high. There is no dearth of schemes but lack of creating synergy and linking the schemes with each other to achieve a common goal. NNM through robust convergence mechanism and other components would strive to create the synergy.