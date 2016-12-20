Cabinet approves Rs 1,796.27 crore worth irrigation projects

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has decided to create an additional irrigation potential of 10 lakh hectares in state by 2018-19 and for that it has approved proposals of works worth Rs 1,796.27 crore for 54 more mega lift irrigation schemes in 4 clusters.

Chairing a cabinet meeting here at the Secretariat, Chief Minister approved the proposals.

Clearing irrigation projects worth of Rs 1,796.27 crore, the cabinet approved 54 schemes which will cover 23 blocks in five districts namely Sundergarh, Jahrsuguda, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Nuapada. While L&T will take up 2 projects with 28 schemes in 2 clusters at a accost of Rs 1028 crore, GVPR Engineering Ltd. Will carry out 12 points in 1 cluster at a cost of Rs 297 crore and Megha Engineering will execute the rest 14 points in 1 cluster at a cost of Rs 296 crore.

The government said that out of the target of 10 lakh irrigation potential, 2 lakh will be created through major and medium irrigation projects, 75000 hectares will be created through minor irrigation projects, 4.8 lakh hectares through Lift Irrigation while the rest 2.45 lakh hectares will be irrigated through Mega Lift Irrigation projects.

The cabinet approved amendment of Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana thereby increasing the overall limit for expenditure per block per annum from Rs 501 lakh to Rs 1 crore for Non Tribal blocks and 1.5 crore for Tribal blocks.

Operational guidelines for payment of town area surcharge at 2 per cent of sale value in shape of grants to different Development Authorities out of the stamp duty collected at 5 per cent in respect of transfer of immovable properties in those areas.

Among other projects, Odisha State Legal Services Cadre, Municipal Administration Cadre Rules, and proposal to increase minimum age limit for lecturers of Ayurvedic colleges to 40 years were also approved.