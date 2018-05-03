Cabinet approves plan to set up 20 AIIMS across country

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan for continuation of a scheme that will see development of 20 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country, six of which have already been established, and up-gradation of 73 medical colleges.

The decisions are part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), which has been extended by two years till 2020, with a financial outlay of `14,832 crore, Union IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told media persons while briefing on the Cabinet decisions.

The decision to extend the PMSSY was aimed to meet the shortfall in healthcare professionals and facilities across the country, the minister said.

“Setting up of new AIIMS would not only transform health education and training but also address the shortfall of healthcare professionals in the region… Setting up of new AIIMS in various states will lead to employment generation for nearly 3,000 people in various faculty and non-faculty posts in each of the AIIMS,” said a statement by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The construction of new AIIMS will be fully funded by the Central government, which will also bear the operations and maintenance expenses.

The upgradation programme broadly envisages improving health infrastructure through construction of super specialty blocks and trauma centres, among others, according to the statement.

The procurement of medical equipment for existing as well as new facilities will be done on sharing basis by both Central and state governments.