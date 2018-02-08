Headlines

Cabinet approves implementation of Prime Minister Research Fellows

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Cabinet

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved implementation of ‘Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF)’ scheme at a total cost of Rs 1650 crore for a period of seven years beginning 2018-19.

The Prime Minister has emphasized the importance of innovation and technology for the progress and development of the nation.

This fellowship scheme is a key to realizing his vision of development through innovation.   The scheme has been announced in the Budget Speech 2018-19.

Under this scheme, the best students who have completed or are in the final year of B. Tech or Integrated M.Tech or M.Sc. in Science and Technology streams from IISc/IITs/NITs/IISERs/IIITs will be offered direct admission in PhD programme in the IITs/IISc. Such students, who fulfill the eligibility criteria, and shortlisted through a selection process, as laid down in the PMRF Guidelines, will be offered a fellowship of Rs 70,000/- per month for the first two years, Rs 75,000/- per month for the 3rd year, and Rs 80,000/- per month in the 4th and 5th years. Apart from this, a research grant of Rs 2.00 lakh will be provided to each of the Fellows for a period of 5 years to cover their foreign travel expenses for presenting research papers in international conferences and seminars.

A maximum of 3000 Fellows would be selected in a three year period, beginning 2018-19.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Padmaavat Gajapati Padmaavat Gajapati
5.4K
Headlines

Know about Odisha Gajapati’s connection in Padmaavat
minor girl minor girl
1.3K
State at Large

School teacher arrested for touching private parts of minor girl student
Biju Patnaik Biju Patnaik
1.2K
Blog

Mumbai Book release function, “A tall Man, Biju Patnaik”
To Top