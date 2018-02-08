Cabinet approves implementation of Prime Minister Research Fellows

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved implementation of ‘Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF)’ scheme at a total cost of Rs 1650 crore for a period of seven years beginning 2018-19.

The Prime Minister has emphasized the importance of innovation and technology for the progress and development of the nation.

This fellowship scheme is a key to realizing his vision of development through innovation. The scheme has been announced in the Budget Speech 2018-19.

Under this scheme, the best students who have completed or are in the final year of B. Tech or Integrated M.Tech or M.Sc. in Science and Technology streams from IISc/IITs/NITs/IISERs/IIITs will be offered direct admission in PhD programme in the IITs/IISc. Such students, who fulfill the eligibility criteria, and shortlisted through a selection process, as laid down in the PMRF Guidelines, will be offered a fellowship of Rs 70,000/- per month for the first two years, Rs 75,000/- per month for the 3rd year, and Rs 80,000/- per month in the 4th and 5th years. Apart from this, a research grant of Rs 2.00 lakh will be provided to each of the Fellows for a period of 5 years to cover their foreign travel expenses for presenting research papers in international conferences and seminars.

A maximum of 3000 Fellows would be selected in a three year period, beginning 2018-19.