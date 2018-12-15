BWF World Tour: Sameer Verma crash out of event

Guangzhou: Ace shuttler Sameer Verma crashed out of the BWF World Tour Finals after losing 21-12, 20-22, 17-21 to China’s Shi Yuqi in the semifinal clash on Saturday.

Although the Indian shuttler lost his first set with 21-12 scoreline, he bounced back in the second game making the score to 20-22. However, the Chinese fought back and wrapped the game in his favour.

On Thursday, Verma defeated Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto in the straight games with 21-16 21-7 scoreline in a 40-minute Group B clash.

World No. 14 Sameer qualified for the tournament after defending his title at the Syed Modi International last month.