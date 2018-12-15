BWF World Tour: PV Sindhu enters final with thrilling win against Intanon

Guangzhou: PV Sindhu entered the final of BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou on Saturday with a thrilling win against Ratchanok Intanon.

Sindhu defeated Intanon with 21-16, 25-23 scoreline in straight games ending the match in 54 minutes.

In the first game, Sindhu got off to a solid start taking an initial lead of 6-4. However, Intanon tried to bounce back in the tournament but eventually ended losing the first game 21-16 in 20 minutes.

In the second game, the World No. 8 gave a tough fight to Sindhu, taking it to the tie-breaker but Sindhu held on to her nerves and wrapped up the match 25-23 in her favour.

World No. 6 will now face Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the final on Sunday.

On Friday, PV Sindhu registered her third straight win at the going event and advanced through to the semi-finals. Sindhu eased past Beiwen Zhang of the US as she secured a comfortable 21-9, 21-15 win.