BWF World Tour Finals: Sameer beats Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto

Guangzhou: Ace shuttler Sameer Verma defeated Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto in straight games at the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals here on Thursday.

Sameer defeated 10th ranked Sugiarto with 21-16 21-7 scoreline in a 40-minute Group B clash.

World No. 14 Sameer qualified for the tournament after defending his title at the Syed Modi International last month.

The 24-year-old Indian, who had lost the opening match against world No. 1 and world champion Kento Momota, will face Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen next on Friday.

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu will take on World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in a Group A women’s singles match later in the day.

The top two players from each group will qualify for the semifinals, after which a knockout draw will be conducted.