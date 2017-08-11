PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Buxar DM found dead on rail tracks in Ghaziabad

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A senior IAS officer from Bihar was found dead near the railway tracks here, with police recovering a purported suicide note from the spot.

Mukesh Pandey, the district magistrate of Bihar’s Buxar district, was found dead late on Friday.

His body was found from the rail tracks about one km from the Ghaziabad railway station, police said, adding a purported suicide note was also recovered from the spot.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of the IAS officer.

After scanning the CCTV footage, Mukesh Pandey was found that he was leaving the mall and going towards the nearby metro station, the official said, adding on analysis of CCTV footage there, he could not be traced.

Later, Delhi Police learnt that he had allegedly committed suicide, the official said.

