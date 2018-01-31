Businessman shot dead over old enmity in Amethi, two held

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a businessman named Ashfaq Ahmed was allegedly shot dead by four motorcycle-borne miscreants at jagdishpur area in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi on Tuesday afternoon.
Reportedly, the attack was the result of “past enmity” between the victim, Ashfaq Ahmed, and the former block head of Jagdishpur, Rajesh Vikram Singh, who had allegedly hired the shooters. While one shooter has been identified as Amit Choubey, a resident of Chhapra district in Bihar, the rest are yet to be identified. Choubey and another shooter are in police custody and referred to Lucknow KGMU trauma centre.
According to sources, at around 12 pm when Ashfaq was standing outside a bank at Jagdishpur, four persons riding on two motorcycles came and hurled crude bombs. They then fired at Ashfaq, leaving him critically injured. Locals rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.
Police said Ashfaq had allegedly attacked Singh in 2015, and the case is still pending in court. Tuesday’s attack was the result of that old enmity. A murder case has been registered against six persons – the four shooters, Singh and his brother Rakesh.