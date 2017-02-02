Bus turns turtle at Champua, 14 injured

Keonjhar: As many as 14 persons have been injured as a private bus turned turtle in Kalika Prasad area of Champua block here on wee hours of Thursday.

As per sources Dildar, a bus en-route from Bhubaneswar to Ranchi via Keonjhar dashed against a tree nearby Kalika Prasad chowk of the industrial city and lost its balance to slip upside down.

Three persons are reportedly critical while 11 others have sustained minor bruises during the accident. The severely injured persons have been shifted to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital while the rest have been discharged after minor treatments at Champua Primary Health Centre.

Although the reasons for the accident are still to be ascertained it is said it might have possibly happened due to lack of attention by the driver during the early morning hours.