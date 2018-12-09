Bus-truck collision in Angul; 4 killed, 10 critical

Angul: Four persons were killed while 10 others sustained critical injuries after the bus carrying them collided with a truck near Katada on National highway 55 in Angul district last night.

The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the group was returning from Koraput after a picnic and the bus collided head-on with a truck at around 1 am.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and carried a rescue operation. While three persons died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

The injured were later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, sources said.