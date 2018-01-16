Bus services to Kotia villages in Odisha soon

Koraput: Following distribution of freebies to the tribals in Kotia gram panchayat in Koraput district, Odisha Government is waking up to the need of providing basic facilities in the remote tribal villages in the district on the Andhra Pradesh border.

The District Planning Committee headed by Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi, during a visit to several villages in Kotia gram panchayat, promised the villagers to take initiative for launching bus services to the area. The committee reviewed the ongoing developmental projects in Kotia.

On the other hand, Ama Kotia, a local organisation, also collected data about the local problems after visiting Kotia.

Meanwhile, the district Collector has submitted a report to the Government on trespassing of Andhra officials to the border villages where they distributed blankets and old age allowances to the residents promoting their Government’s scheme to lure the tribals in favour of Andhra Pradesh.