State at Large

Bus service launched to malnutrition-hit Nagada in Jajpur

Nagada

Jajpur: The remote village Nagada in the Sukinda area of Jajpur district, which has been hitting headlines for rampant malnutrition among children, was connected by bus service on Friday by the district administration.

Sukinda MLA Pritiranjan Ghadai and district Collector Ranjan Kumar Das flagged off a bus at Duburi Chhack at a simple function.

Large numbers of tribals welcomed the arrival of the bus at the village with dancing and beating of drums.

In the wake of the malnutrition-related death of 19 Juang tribal children last year, the authorities are now undertaking various developmental works in the village and its nearby areas.

The bus service would be helpful for the villagers of Nagada, Talanagada, Tumuni and contiguous villages with a population of 4,000,” said MLA Ghadai.

The bus would daily move between Chandikhol and Nagada via Sukinda and the Kalinganagar industrial area.

