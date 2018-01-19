Bus runs to Kotia village in Odisha

Koraput: After neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s attempt to lure people in remote villages of mineral rich Kotia Panchayat in Koraput district, the Government of Odisha launched bus service to the tribal dominant Panchayat on Friday.

The District Planning Committee president and Pottangi MLA Prafulla Kumar Pangi flagged of the bus service at Kunduli under Biju Gaon Gadi Yojana.

Following distribution of freebies to the tribals in Kotia gram panchayat in Koraput district, Odisha Government woke up to provide basic facilities in the remote tribal villages in the district on the Andhra Pradesh border.

The District Planning Committee headed by Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi, during a visit to several villages in Kotia gram panchayat, on Tuesday had promised the villagers to take initiative for launching bus services to the area.

As a result the bus service came to operational from today. The 36-seated bus will begin its journey from Kunduli village at 10 AM every day. It will go to Kotia as well as Ampabali village and return to Kunduli in the afternoon.

Pottangi Block Chairman, local Zilla Parishad member, Pottangi BDO, Koraput RTO and hundreds of people were present on the occasion.

Kotia Panchayat has 28 villages of which 21 villages are on disputed zone between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.