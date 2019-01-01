Bus rams into roadside tree in Nayagarh, 30 hurt

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Nayagarh: Nearly 30 persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree near Sidhamula under Gania police limits in Nayagarh district on Tuesday.

The injured persons have been admitted to Gania and Narsighpur hospital.

According to sources, the bus carrying pilgrims was returning from Chhattisgarh. The driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and it rammed into a tree.

Locals rescued the pilgrims and rushed them to hospital. Police reached the spot and seized the vehicle.

