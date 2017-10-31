PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Bus passengers to pay extra charges for luggage in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bus passengers

Bhubaneswar: The bus passengers will now have to pay extra charges for carrying luggage more than 15 kg.

As per the notification issued by the state transport department, carriage of luggage weighing more than 15 kg in buses will be charged 7 paise per km for up to 20 more kgs than the set limit.

Beside this, passengers will now have to pay a minimum fare of Rs 5 for general buses and Rs 13 for deluxe and AC deluxe buses.

The State Transport Commissioner has also been decided to fix the fares for buses every year in April, after the Budget Session.

The department has also decided for 100 percent relaxation of bus fare for HIV/AIDS infected persons, visually handicapped persons, mentally challenged, physically handicapped and deaf persons, as per sources.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
2.0K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.5K
Headlines

At last Jaga-Kalia separated successfully; CM greets the surgical team of medicos
Bharat Mala Yojana Bharat Mala Yojana
1.1K
Headlines

Two ring roads in Odisha under Bharat Mala Yojana soon

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top