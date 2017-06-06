State at Large

Bus owners’ Association put a halt on bus service between Puri, Bhubaneswar

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The private bus owners association has decided to stop the bus service between Puri and Bhubaneswar from Tuesday till an indefinite period.

Protesting the tension in Pipli that left three private buses burnt on Monday following a road accident.

The state secretary of private bus owner’s association Debendra sahoo said they would meet home secretary and discuss on this matter on Tuesday.

The association would raise demand to arrest the culprits who are involved in torching the buses and to compensate the bus owners who have lost their buses. They will also urge the government to ensure security in future for avoiding such untoward incident.

Tension prevailed in Pipili after death of a couple following in a bus accident at Hata Chhak in Pipili of Puri district on Monday.

Locals set three buses on fire over the incident.

