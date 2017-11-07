Bus owner shot dead in Ganjam

Berhampur: While the trauma of Chhatrapur BJD Councillor’s murder is still afresh among the people of Ganjam, another murder of a bus owner on Monday night has again gripped the district with fear.

The bus owner was shot dead by two unknown miscreants inside a bus at Karanjei square near Aska in the district.

The deceased, Pratap Pallai of Pakalapalli in Ganjam was going to Berhampur from Aska while the miscreants intercepted the bus near Karanjei and opened fire two rounds before fleeing the spot.

After sustaining bullet injury in his neck, Pallai was rushed to Aska CHC and later shifted to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot started investigation. According to preliminary investigation, past enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the firing.