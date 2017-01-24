Bus overturned near Dhauli: 45 injured including 4 children

Bhubaneswar: Nearly after two years, another tragic incident has occurred in the areas near to Sanchi Stupa under Dhauli police limits. In the incident, a tourist bus has overturned in the area injuring atleast 45 passengers boarding on it.

As per sources, the bus named, ‘Mahadeb Travels’ from Midnapur in West Bengal, bearing number WB-029-9036 with around 65 passengers in it, overturned in the early morning hour of the day(Tuesday) while returning back from the Dhauli hill. Out of total 65, passengers, 45 were injured including 4 children.

The passengers have alleged that the bus overturned due to brake failure and subsequently losing its balance.

However, all the injured were initially admitted at the Capital Hospital in the capital city. Later, the condition being critical, 6 persons were shifted to SCB Hospital at Cuttack for treatment.

SCB Hospital Emergency Officer Bana Nanda Maharana has said that the looking to the condition, the persons would be shifted to ICU after medical check-ups. Further he said that, there is possibility of around 20 more persons to be shifted from Capital Hospital in Bhubnaeswar to SCB Hospital at Cuttack.

The overturned bus was later lifted by cranes.

Meanwhile, State government has declared free treatment for all injured.

Capital Hospital helpline number: 0674- 2391983