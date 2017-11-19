PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Twin City

Bus gets stuck for 30 mins at Lion Safari in Nandankanan, visitors brought back safely

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: Visitors to Nandankanan Zoological Park here on Saturday experienced a harrowing time when the bus carrying them got stuck in mud in the Lion Safari.

Reportedly, the Zoo officials sent another bus to the spot and brought the visitors back safely but before that they had to drive two lions back to their cage.

The entire exercise took about 30 minutes during which about 40 tourists were frightened. Terming it as a minor incident, a Nandankanan official said the bus was moving through the regular route which is always followed inside the Lion Safari. “The incident occurred as the front wheel of the bus skid off the road. Receiving information from the bus driver, we sent another bus and brought the visitors back,” he said.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

British Airways British Airways
9.3K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
Viral video Viral video
8.2K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
stripped naked stripped naked
6.0K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top