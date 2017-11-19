Bus gets stuck for 30 mins at Lion Safari in Nandankanan, visitors brought back safely

Bhubaneswar: Visitors to Nandankanan Zoological Park here on Saturday experienced a harrowing time when the bus carrying them got stuck in mud in the Lion Safari.

Reportedly, the Zoo officials sent another bus to the spot and brought the visitors back safely but before that they had to drive two lions back to their cage.

The entire exercise took about 30 minutes during which about 40 tourists were frightened. Terming it as a minor incident, a Nandankanan official said the bus was moving through the regular route which is always followed inside the Lion Safari. “The incident occurred as the front wheel of the bus skid off the road. Receiving information from the bus driver, we sent another bus and brought the visitors back,” he said.