Headlines

Bus fares hiked in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bus fares

Bhubaneswar: With the increase in petrol and diesel prices, Odisha Government on Wednesday hiked fares for all categories of passenger buses as per automatic fare adjustment mechanism.

A notification issued by the Commerce and Transport Department said, fares of ordinary and express buses have been increased by 1 paisa per kilometer while Deluxe and AC Deluxe buses would now charge 2 paise more than before.

With the increment coming into effect, ordinary buses will now charge 61 paise instead of 60 paise while Express buses will charge 64 paise as against 63 paise earlier.

Similarly, from now on deluxe buses will now charge 86 paise per km while AC deluxe buses will ask for Rs 1.07 instead of 84 paise and Rs 1.05 paise respectively.

The hike in bus fares is the first one in this New Year. Earlier the state government gave an upward to the bus fares during December last year.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.9K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
Reliance Reliance
2.6K
Business

Reliance Jio plans Rs 1500 smartphones
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.4K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
bike bike
1.9K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
Barabati Stadium Barabati Stadium
1.7K
Headlines

India-England ODI : Barabati braces up
To Top