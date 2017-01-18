Bus fares hiked in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With the increase in petrol and diesel prices, Odisha Government on Wednesday hiked fares for all categories of passenger buses as per automatic fare adjustment mechanism.

A notification issued by the Commerce and Transport Department said, fares of ordinary and express buses have been increased by 1 paisa per kilometer while Deluxe and AC Deluxe buses would now charge 2 paise more than before.

With the increment coming into effect, ordinary buses will now charge 61 paise instead of 60 paise while Express buses will charge 64 paise as against 63 paise earlier.

Similarly, from now on deluxe buses will now charge 86 paise per km while AC deluxe buses will ask for Rs 1.07 instead of 84 paise and Rs 1.05 paise respectively.

The hike in bus fares is the first one in this New Year. Earlier the state government gave an upward to the bus fares during December last year.