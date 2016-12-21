PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Twin City

Bus fare hiked in state

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: The State Commerce and Transport department of the government on Tuesday has once again hiked the bus fare all across the state under the automatic fare adjustment mechanism.

With this hike, the fare for Ordinary buses will now be 60 paise per km as against 59 paise per km earlier while the fare for Express buses will be 63 paise from 62 paise per km. Similarly, deluxe category buses will now charge 84 paise per km as against 82 paise earlier while AC Deluxe buses will charge Rs 1.05 instead of the current Rs 1.03 paise per km.

