Bus driver killed in road mishap in Balasore

Balasore: In a tragic road mishap, a private bus driver was killed as the bus he was driving rammed into a truck near Bhelora Chhak on NH-60 at Jaleswar in the district today.

Reportedly, six other passengers have also sustained injuries in the road mishap.

The accident took place when the bus en route to Kolkata from Cuttack collided with the truck from behind.

Though the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, police have reached the spot and further investigation into the incident is underway.

All the injured persons have been admitted to Basta Hospital and their condition is said to be critical.