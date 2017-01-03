Bus collided with truck: 20 injured

Balasore: At least 20 persons were injured out of which two are critically injured after there was a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on National Highway-60 at Mirigi Mundi Chhak under Rupsa police limits in the district here on Monday.

The accident took place when the passenger bus was going on the Rupsa bypass road. Due the dense fog, the bus losing it’s visibility collided with a truck coming from Balasore.

After getting information, the police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured persons to the Rupsa hospital. Later, five of them being critical, were shifted to the Balasore hospital for treatment. The names of some of the injured include, Raghunath Senapati of Jaleswar Paikasia village, Jadu Mahalik of Paikapada Basta area, bus conductor Rabindra Rout, bus driver Hariash Chandra Kabat.